Maryam Nawaz launches Kisan Card

HAFIZABAD: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday launched the ‘Kisan Card Programme’ in Hafizabad to provide critical financial support to small farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers can obtain loans of up to Rs 150,000 per crop season to purchase seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides using their Kisan Cards.

Speaking at the launch event in Hafizabad, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the initiative’s budget has been expanded to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000.

She said that applicants can send their ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number for registration. She announced to provide free laser leveler to farmers who cultivate wheat from 12.5 to 25 acres.

Additionally, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that farmers with more than 25 acres of land would receive free tractors. The chief minister said that she would rent out agricultural equipment to farmers at no profit.

The chief minister also revealed future plans, including an initiative to solarise 7,000 tubewells and a project of 35–40 billion rupees to set up rental machinery outlets throughout Punjab’s tehsils.

Earlier on April 1, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a plea against the printing of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s picture on a Kisan Card in Punjab.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim dismissed a petition filed by a citizen Mashkoor Hussain.

The applicant Mashkoor Hussain in his plea stated that CM Maryam Nawaz okayed to emboss the picture of Nawaz Sharif on a the cards but the public funds cannot be used for personal publicity.