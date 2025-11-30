Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches Lahore Development Plan phase-II

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated the second phase of Lahore Development Plan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz regarding Phase II of the Lahore Development Plan.

Under this phase, a total of 6,284 streets across Lahore will be fully upgraded. By 30 June next year, 5,798 streets under the Municipal Corporation and 486 streets under WASA will be modernised.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that no compromise will be made on the quality of Lahore’s development. She emphasised that no delay will be tolerated in the completion of Phase II of the development plan.

She added that every part of Lahore will be freed from deterioration and restored with dignity for its residents.

After the upgradation of more than 6,000 streets, every neighbourhood of Lahore will become a symbol of pride for its inhabitants, she remarked.

The Lahore development project is executed by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and WASA across the district of Lahore.

Project help to achieve following sustainable development goals:

3-Good health and well being

6-Clean Water and Sanitation

11-Sustainable cities and Communities

13-Climate Change

To Ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

To provide decent commuting channels for all the residents of and visitors to the Province’s largest urban center.

Rehabilitation of Sewerage System by laying new sewerage lines so as to avoid urban flooding in rainy season and coagulation of silt/sewage waste in open areas

To reduce public health risks.

Projects cover 9 zones of MCL spanning 274 union councils and serving a population of 13 million people.