Punjab CM launches program of home delivery of medicines

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Free Medicines Delivery to patients of various diseases like TB, Hepatitis, and Cardiovascular across the province.  

Addressing the ceremony in Lahore, CM Maryam Nawaz said that the program is part of the government’s efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

She said her government launched this landmark welfare project for the people in a record 8-week time.

She said in the first phase, medicines will be provided to two hundred thousand patients in collaboration with the private sector. She recalled the project was initially launched by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, which was halted by the PTI government.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said 300 BHUs are being revamped across Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz emphasised her government’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensarie

