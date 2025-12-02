Maryam Nawaz halts arrest of underage students, rolls out smart card scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a policy to issue smart cards and motorcycle licenses to 16-year-old students, aiming to ensure safer and more regulated road use among young riders, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Maryam Nawaz has halted the arrest of underage students for traffic violations, expressing concern over the practice of handcuffing children for minor offenses. She emphasized that authorities do not wish to penalize innocent children, but stressed that compliance with traffic laws remains essential.

To raise awareness, the traffic police across the province will observe a special week dedicated to educating students on road safety and traffic rules. For first-time helmet violations, only a warning challan will be issued to encourage safe practices.

Punjab has also introduced drones and body cameras for the first time to monitor traffic compliance effectively. Maryam Nawaz urged parents to take an active role in instilling safe driving habits and educating children about the importance of helmets and road safety.

The Chief Minister highlighted that traffic laws are designed to protect citizens’ lives, and every individual must adopt responsible practices for their own safety. She also reminded traffic police to treat the public with respect, emphasizing that misconduct will not be tolerated.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated the second phase of Lahore Development Plan.

As per details, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz regarding Phase II of the Lahore Development Plan.

Under this phase, a total of 6,284 streets across Lahore will be fully upgraded. By 30 June next year, 5,798 streets under the Municipal Corporation and 486 streets under WASA will be modernised.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that no compromise will be made on the quality of Lahore’s development. She emphasised that no delay will be tolerated in the completion of Phase II of the development plan.

She added that every part of Lahore will be freed from deterioration and restored with dignity for its residents.