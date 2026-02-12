Maryam Nawaz launches traffic e-challan ‘One App’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated the Digital Traffic E-Challan “One App”, aimed at improving transparency and enforcement of traffic laws across the province.

Under the new system, video recordings of traffic violations will be securely stored and made verifiable. Authorities will be able to instantly verify identity cards, driving licences and check for stolen vehicles on the spot.

The “One App” will also allow real-time verification of vehicle ownership, fitness certificates and route permits. In addition, digital action will be taken against encroachments and environmental violations.

As part of an integrated system, the app will enable checks on e-challans, FIR status and criminal records, further strengthening law enforcement and accountability.

Last year, Punjab introduced major traffic reforms for the first time in 60 years to ensure road safety.

A meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore approved 20 amendments to the decades-old Traffic Act to make travel safer and more convenient.

Under the new traffic reforms, vehicles with repeated traffic violations will be auctioned. Government vehicles will also face heavy penalties for breaking traffic laws.

A 30-day grace period was granted to curb wrong-way driving, while U-turns would be redesigned to improve organization and enhance road safety. It was also agreed that compensation (diyat) would be provided promptly to the families of those who lose their lives in accidents.