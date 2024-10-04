Punjab CM Maryam lays foundation of Pakistan’s first autism school

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of Pakistan’s first autism school in Lahore on Friday.

The foundation stone of the autism school was laid by CM Maryam Nawaz. Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari and others were also present on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the immediate hiring of autism experts and to prepare the project in consultation with autism experts. She also inspected the model of autism school and was briefed on autism school.

The Chief Minister was briefed that the first Autism School will consist of ground floor and first floor and about 11 classrooms will be constructed for junior section and 10 classrooms will be built for senior section.

For cubicle speech sessions, 10 classrooms will be created on the ground floor and therapy room, pads room and pre-vocational training room will be made.

Chief Minister said that a child with autism deserves compassion and love.

