Maryam Nawaz meets top opposition lawmaker Rana Aftab

LAHORE: In an attempt to break the political ice, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed opposition lawmaker Rana Aftab and offered an olive branch to find out solution to the problems facing the country, ARY News reported.

Following the commencement of Punjab Assembly session, the newly-elected Punjab chief minister went across the assembly hall at opposition benches and met PTI-backed opposition leader Rana Aftab – who contested for provincial chief executive slot – as a ‘goodwill gesture’.

CM Maryam Nawaz told the opposition lawmaker that she wanted to meet him on the day of elections, saying that she wanted him to be present in the assembly. “I tried my best so that you [Aftab] can participate in the proceedings,” she said.

The Punjab CM reiterated that her doors are open for the opposition, noting that she was also the chief minister of the opposition. Meanwhile, Rana Aftab Ahmed acknowledged the gesture of the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province amid a boycott of proceedings by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) with 220 votes.

Her opponent, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad, received zero (0) votes due to the boycott.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly elected Punjab CM. The ceremony was attended by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and others.

Before embarking on her political career, the newly-elected chief minister led her family’s philanthropic ventures. She was the chairperson of the Sharif Trust, Sharif Medical City and Sharif Education Institutes.