Maryam Nawaz admits her new audio clip authentic

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday confirmed the authenticity of the new viral audio clip in which she could be heard managing a panel of a news program with former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, ARY News reported.

Speaking during a press conference after a meeting of the PML-N in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz refused to tender an apology over her leaked audio in which she was speaking with former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed and calling journalists “barking dogs.”

“Why should I apologize for my leaked audio”? she replied to a question and instead demanded an apology for tapping her phone without her knowledge.

“It was a violation of right to privacy to tap my phone call,” she said and termed her conversation with Pervaiz Rasheed as a personal matter.

“What we talk privately is our personal matter” she added.

The PML-N vice-president refused to further comment on this issue unless she receive an apology.

While answering a question regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Maryam said: “Nawaz left the country for medical treatment and his return to Pakistan is subjected to his health condition.”

Speaking over the ECP foreign funding report, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his office immediately following the “damning” report of the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It may be noted that another alleged audio of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had surfaced where she could be heard speaking with her close confidante, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, regarding managing a panel of a news program of a private news channel.

The audio obtained by ARY NEWS reveals Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rasheed discussing instructions to be given to Geo News for inducting their man in the panel besides also abusing journalists who are not towing their line and were giving independent opinions.

“They have added Hasan Nisar in Report Card and you know he abuses PML-N while Irshad Bhatti has also been added and he also speaks filth against us,” Rasheed said while also highlighting how renowned journalist Mazhar Abbas taunts and makes fun of PML-N.

“Babar Sattar also has an independent opinion,” he could be heard saying in the audio for Sattar, who is now a judge of the IHC.

Moreover, Pervaiz Rasheed could also be heard saying as to why Hafeez Ullah Niazi has been removed from the panel and his column in the newspaper has been stopped. “Those barking against us have been added to the panel,” the PML-N Senator said in a clear reference towards the panelist of the Geo News program.

