Neither i nor my father ever sought revenge, says Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that neither she nor her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, ever sought revenge against anyone, ARY News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister, en route to Pakistan from London, said she emphasized that those who sought revenge ultimately faced the consequences of their own actions, highlighting that justice prevails over personal vendettas.

Speaking to the media in London, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said representing her country is a matter of great honor for her. She also expressed profound respect for the late Benazir Bhutto, saying she holds unparalleled admiration for the former prime minister in her heart.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that her identity is deeply tied to Pakistan, highlighting her commitment to serving the nation. Her statements come ahead of her return to Pakistan, where she continues to play a prominent role in Punjab’s political landscape.

Maryam Nawaz Highlights Climate Action at COP-30

On November 11, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, speaking at the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion at COP-30 in Belem, Brazil, said tackling climate change is no longer just a slogan but a mission.

She highlighted Punjab’s expanded budget for smog control, eco-friendly fuel initiatives, and waste-to-energy projects, noting that forests, lakes, and wildlife are showing signs of recovery.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized clean water and sanitation programs, e-mobility initiatives with 1,500 electric buses and 120,000 e-bikes, and AI-driven monitoring of air quality and crop residue burning. She also noted the province’s climate-smart farming program and the construction of South Asia’s largest wildlife hospital.

Reflecting on the 2025 floods, she praised Punjab’s coordinated disaster response and stressed sustainable rebuilding. Maryam Nawaz urged global cooperation, calling for unity from the Amazon to Punjab, and highlighted the shared responsibility of humanity to protect the environment for future generations.