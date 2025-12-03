Maryam Nawaz orders continued combing operations in sensitive areas

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered continued combing operations in sensitive areas of the province to maintain law and order situation.

These orders were passed by Maryam Nawaz during a high-level meeting, where detailed briefings were presented on law and order, digital monitoring, and community reforms given.

The meeting also approved the introduction of new legislation to ensure strict action against anyone damaging Safe City cameras or other government property.

Maryam Nawaz instructed the concerned departments to implement digital monitoring of individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule and ordered uninterrupted operations against illegally residing Afghan nationals.

In a major welfare initiative, Maryam Nawaz approved the “Punjab Chief Minister’s Honorarium Card for Imams,” setting February as the issuance deadline.

She directed that payments begin from January 1 through pay orders, while disbursements from February 1 onward will be made via the newly issued honorarium cards. She also instructed that the registration of imams continue without interruption.

Officials briefed the meeting that 62,994 registration forms have been received across Punjab, with verification currently in progress. It was decided that any imam found involved in activities against national interests, or in moral or financial misconduct, will have their honorarium suspended.

Furthermore, Mosque Management Committees and Tehsil Management Committees are being established throughout the province. Maryam Nawaz also directed Assistant Commissioners to hold monthly meetings with imams to ensure effective coordination and oversight.