Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s claim questioned by foreign news outlet

A foreign news outlet countered Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s assertion that she is suffering from an illness that can only be treated in the United States or Switzerland.

A recent BBC report contradicted Maryam Nawaz’s statement that parathyroid disease can be only be treated in the two countries. The BBC in its report claimed that parathyroid can also be treated in Pakistan.

The BBC in its report claimed that treatment for parathyroid disease is available in Pakistan, and experts confirm that medication and injections are readily accessible.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, an ENT specialist, also said that the disease is not severe and treatment is affordable in Pakistan.

“Dr. Mateen Hotiana agrees that basic surgery for this disease is possible in Pakistan, but according to him, a new surgery called minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has been introduced in major countries of the world. This is currently not possible in Pakistan,” the BBC report read.

What did Maryam Nawaz say?

The Punjab chief minister speaking to newsmen in London said that she is suffering from parathyroid disease, which according to her requires treatment in Switzerland or the US.

Maryam Nawaz recently said that she suffers from parathyroid gland issues, not cancer, while debunking the ‘rumors’ about her health.

“My treatment is usually done in Pakistan,” she said and added that due to the specialised nature of condition, she sometimes seeks care in Switzerland or the United States. “Parathyroid treatment is only available in these two countries, and not even in England.”

What is Parathyroid?

Parathyroid glands are four small glands located behind the thyroid gland in human’s neck, playing a vital role in regulating calcium levels in blood and bones. They produce parathyroid hormone (PTH), which helps maintain the balance of calcium essential for various bodily functions, like your nervous system and muscle function.

When calcium levels drop, parathyroid glands release PTH to stimulate the release of calcium from bones and increase its absorption from food. When calcium levels rise, PTH production decreases, and calcium is stored in bones or excreted.

One common issue is hyperparathyroidism, where one or more parathyroid glands become overactive, producing excessive PTH and leading to high blood calcium levels. This can cause symptoms like osteoporosis, kidney stones, fatigue, and heart problems. Treatment usually involves surgery to remove the affected glands. Minimally invasive parathyroid surgery (MIRP) is a modern approach that offers a quicker recovery time and less scarring.