Maryam Nawaz shares image of arrested policeman accused of harassing woman on bus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday shared the image of a Highway Patrolling Police constable who was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman inside a passenger bus in Sargodha, ARY News reported.

The incident came to light after a video of the policeman’s misconduct went viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage and calls for legal action. According to police officials, the incident occurred at Narowal Chowk, Muridke, where the patrolling officer allegedly harassed a female passenger.

Following the video’s circulation, authorities swiftly identified and arrested the accused officer.

CM Maryam Nawaz posted the officer’s photo after his arrest, writing that there would be “zero tolerance for incidents of harassment.” She also shared additional details about the arrested official and reiterated her government’s commitment to protecting women’s dignity and safety.

The viral video sparked strong public reaction online, with citizens demanding strict disciplinary and legal measures against the accused policeman.

Earlier, three suspects allegedly involved in the gang rape of a newly married woman in front of her husband in Lahore’s Chuhng area were killed in an alleged police encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD).

Police said a search operation is underway to arrest the last suspect.

The CCD, a special unit of the Punjab Police established on February 26, 2025, under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is tasked with combating serious and organized crime across the province.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the four suspects had abducted and repeatedly assaulted a newly married woman in front of her husband. The attackers also stripped and beat the husband and recorded video footage of the crime before fleeing the scene.

Police conducted raids on two different locations to arrest the suspects, and CCD personnel came under fire from the suspects.

During the exchange of gunfire, three suspects, Owais, Irshad and Zahid were killed reportedly by fire from their own accomplices. A fourth suspect managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police have launched a manhunt to track him down.