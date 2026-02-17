Maryam Nawaz prepares tea at roadside stall on way to Murree

MURREE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stopped at a roadside tea stall on the Murree Expressway during her visit to the hill station and personally prepared tea, in a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

According to videos circulating online, the chief minister stepped out of her vehicle, entered the stall’s kitchen, and made tea herself before sharing it with those present.

The light-hearted moment was widely shared and appreciated by supporters, who described it as a display of her humble side.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in Murree via the expressway, where she stayed at her residence in Bagh-e-Shaheedan, Kashmir Point. Reports said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Nawaz Sharif is also present at his residence in Kashmir Point.

During her visit, the chief minister reviewed progress on the Murree Development Plan. She also received briefings on the Murree Mall Road operation and the Glass Train project.

The tea-stall video follows another viral clip from earlier this week, in which Maryam Nawaz was seen standing behind a female student during a ceremony at the University of Gujrat, symbolically expressing her support for students across Punjab.

The chief minister was addressing the Honhaar Scholarship and laptop distribution ceremony at the university when the moment occurred.

During the event, a student recited a stanza for Maryam Nawaz, saying, “If our chief minister stands behind us, what could be better than that?”

In response, Maryam Nawaz warmly embraced the student and stood behind her, drawing applause from the audience. The emotional student was visibly moved.