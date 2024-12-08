Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz embarks official visit to China

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has departed to China on an eight-day official visit on Sunday.

Maryam is visiting China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

A high-level delegation accompanies Maryam Nawaz. During her visit, the chief minister will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou during her trip from December 8 to 15.

Maryam Nawaz is the first Pakistani woman Chief Minister to undertake an official visit to China.

Her delegation includes Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Uzma Bukhari, Bilal Akbar, and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Karmani.

The visit was initiated upon an invitation from the Communist Party of China, with plans to engage with Chinese ministers, senior officials, and experts.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz launches Free Solar Panel Scheme in Punjab

CM Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to participate in various meetings, events, and conferences aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in governance, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure development.

Maryam Nawaz left Lahore from Jati Umrah to Old Airport to embark on her historic visit.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially launched the CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme, aimed at providing relief from rising electricity costs to one lakh consumers in the province.

According to an official press release from CM House, the scheme is designed for electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month, enabling them to transition to solar energy without incurring any costs. Applications for the scheme can be submitted via an online portal cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk or SMS, making the registration process accessible and straightforward.