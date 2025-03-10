Opposition facing brunt of its own ‘indecency’: CM Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticised the opposition for their indecent behaviour, ARY News reported on Monday.

During a media interaction at the Parliament House, Maryam Nawaz said that the opposition laid the foundation of indecency and are now facing its consequences.

CM Maryam highlighted that such indecent behaviour has not yielded any positive outcomes and that the public has become more aware of the difference between indecency and service.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of addressing public issues, reducing inflation, and focusing on development.

She remarked, “People want progress, solutions to their problems, and relief from inflation.”

CM Maryam also pointed out that the economy is improving and conditions are getting better, reflecting a positive trajectory for the province at the Parliament house.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto slams opposition over ‘irresponsible behaviour’

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also expressed his disappointment over the opposition’s behavior, criticizing their lack of interest in addressing public issues.

During an informal media talk at the Parliament House, he described their conduct as irresponsible and emphasized the need for a more constructive approach to resolving public affairs.

Bilawal underscored the importance of meaningful dialogue and collaborative efforts to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

Additionally, he highlighted a historic milestone achieved by President Asif Ali Zardari, who became the first president to address a joint session of Parliament for the eighth time.

He praised President Zardari at Parliament House for highlighting the government’s economic strategies and addressing the administration’s challenges. He also stressed the significance of fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration to confront the nation’s critical issues.