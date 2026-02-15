Maryam Nawaz sets deadline for reforms in Punjab police

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has set a three months deadline for bringing reforms in the Police Department.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, she sought a comprehensive plan regarding Police reforms.

The Chief Minister launching the Traffic Police One App and Safe City Monitoring App Maryam Nawaz said that people should trust Police for help in time of need.

The meeting decided to install a Panic Button outside the Police Station for redressal of complaints. A decision was also made in principle for video and audio recording of the investigation process.

It was also decided to introduce an Online FIR Tracking System in the province.

Earlier, Punjab introduced major traffic reforms for the first time in 60 years to ensure road safety.

A meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore approved 20 amendments to the decades-old Traffic Act to make travel safer and more convenient.

Under the new traffic reforms, vehicles with repeated traffic violations would be auctioned. Government vehicles would also face heavy penalties for breaking traffic laws.

A 30-day grace period has been granted to curb wrong-way driving, while U-turns will be redesigned to improve organization and enhance road safety. It has also been agreed that compensation (diyat) will be provided promptly to the families of those who lose their lives in accidents.

Marriage halls without designated parking areas will not be granted construction approval. A strict crackdown has been ordered to stop underage driving, and vehicle owners may face imprisonment of up to six months if minors are found driving their cars.