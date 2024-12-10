Maryam Nawaz signs deal for advanced cancer treatment machinery for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz signed an agreement with a Chinese company to bring state-of-the-art cancer treatment technology to Punjab.

During her visit to China, Maryam Nawaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hygea Medical Technologies to bring advanced cancer treatment methods and machinery to Punjab.

With the arrival of this machinery, cancer treatment without surgery and chemotherapy will be possible.

After meeting with Dr. Luo Fuliang, President of Hygea Medical Technologies, Maryam Nawaz stated that the company had assured professional support for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

She added that after the agreement, the hospital will treat cancer patients using the latest machinery and treatment methods in collaboration with China.

The chief minister also met with Zhi Hong Sheng, founder and CEO of AI Force Tech and Chairman of the Chinese company, where they discussed measures to prevent air pollution.

Additionally, an MoU was signed between the Punjab Agriculture Department and AI Force Tech.

The Chinese company will establish a manufacturing plant for robotic agricultural equipment in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz also visited the Shi Ji Tan Hospital and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the Lahore Orange Line and Metro Bus are a testament to Pakistan-China friendship and expressed her gratitude for the cooperation in the Metro Bus System in Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. She further announced plans to expand the Metro Train network in Lahore and other cities.