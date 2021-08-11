Maryam’s son to tie the knot on Aug 22

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar will tie the knot in London on August 22, reported ARY News.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson will be getting married to Ayesha Saif Khan, the daughter of Saifur Rehman Khan, who served as chairman of the Ehtisab Bureau during the second term of the PML-N in power.

The Nikkah ceremony will take place at the Lanesborough, Hyde Park Corner in the UK capital.

Maryam is unlikely to travel to the UK to attend the wedding of her son as her name is placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), which means she cannot fly out of Pakistan.

However, the former premier, who has been in London since November 2019 in connection with his treatment, will likely be in attendance at the special occasion.