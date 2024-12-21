Maryam Nawaz’s efforts save Parachinar woman’s life

PARACHINAR: The life of a critically ill woman in Parachinar was saved through the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She was airlifted to Rawalpindi for urgent medical treatment, ensuring timely healthcare intervention, ARY News reported.

The decision to provide immediate medical assistance came after the woman’s son appealed for help on social media platform X.

Responding swiftly to the plea, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir dispatched an air ambulance to Parachinar.

The patient, who was suffering from a serious illness, was transported to Rawalpindi’s Shafa Hospital where she is now receiving specialised care.

Expressing his gratitude, the woman’s son, Zeeshan, took to X to thank the Punjab government for their timely intervention.

He commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking swift action to save his mother’s life.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz signs deal for advanced cancer treatment machinery for Punjab

In separate news CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz on December 10 signed an agreement with a Chinese company to bring state-of-the-art cancer treatment technology to Punjab.

During her visit to China, Maryam Nawaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hygea Medical Technologies to bring advanced cancer treatment methods and machinery to Punjab.

With the arrival of this machinery, cancer treatment without surgery and chemotherapy will be possible.

After meeting with Dr. Luo Fuliang, President of Hygea Medical Technologies, Maryam Nawaz stated that the company had assured professional support for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

She added that after the agreement, the hospital will treat cancer patients using the latest machinery and treatment methods in collaboration with China.

Maryam Nawaz also met with Zhi Hong Sheng, founder and CEO of AI Force Tech and Chairman of the Chinese company, where they discussed measures to prevent air pollution.

Additionally, an MoU was signed between the Punjab Agriculture Department and AI Force Tech.

The Chinese company will establish a manufacturing plant for robotic agricultural equipment in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz also visited the Shi Ji Tan Hospital and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the Lahore Orange Line and Metro Bus are a testament to Pakistan-China friendship and expressed her gratitude for the cooperation in the Metro Bus System in Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. She further announced plans to expand the Metro Train network in Lahore and other cities.