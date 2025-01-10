FIA arrests culprit behind Maryam Nawaz’s viral edited pictures

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended the individual behind viral edited pictures of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

According to FIA, the accused, identified as Bilal Malik, was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing in Lahore.

Malik allegedly launched a smear campaign against Maryam Nawaz and the UAE President on social media platforms.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing launched investigation into the edited pictures of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on social media.

As per details, the inquiry was initiated against the culprits following a request from the Punjab government.

The edited pictures, which appear to show Maryam Nawaz with the President of the UAE, were widely shared on social media platforms.

The FIA stated that action will be taken against those responsible for uploading and sharing the edited content.

As part of the investigation, the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing will be conducting inquiries across the country, including Lahore. The agency warned that individuals found guilty of uploading and sharing false information will face legal consequences.

Deepfakes — which manipulate genuine audio, photos or video of people into false likenesses — are becoming increasingly convincing and easier to make as artificial intelligence (AI) enters the mainstream.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, who is haunted by an objectionable deepfake video published to discredit her role as one of the nation’s few female leaders in an interview with AFP voiced the importance of the matter.

“I was shattered when it came into my knowledge,” said 48-year-old Bokhari and added it was very difficult and she was depressed.

“My daughter, she hugged me and said: ‘Mama, you have to fight it out’.”

“When I go to the court, I have to remind people again and again that I have a fake video,” she said and urged for awareness about the deepfake videos in Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the judiciary and the system of police need to be modernised to counter such issues as deepfake videos are frequently used to discredit women in Pakistan, she claimed.