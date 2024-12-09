Punjab to get Chinese robotic agriculture boost

A Chinese company announced to establish a manufacturing plant in Punjab for robotic agricultural equipment, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of modern agricultural technologies in the province.

This was announced during Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ongoing visit to China. On the first day of her visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Agriculture Department and China’s AI Force Tech.

Maryam Nawaz witnessed the MoU signing and assured her government’s full support for the establishment of the robotic plant.

She hoped that the adoption of modern technologies would play a crucial role in ensuring the prosperity of farmers in Punjab.

During her visit, the chief minister also met with the founder of AI Force Tech, Dr. Han, and the company’s CEO. She briefed the company about measures taken by the Punjab government to introducing cutting-edge robotic machinery and tools in the agriculture sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab chief minister is on an eight-day official visit to China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

A high-level delegation accompanies Maryam Nawaz. During her visit, the chief minister will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou during her trip from December 8 to 15.

Maryam Nawaz is the first Pakistani woman Chief Minister to undertake an official visit to China.

CM Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to participate in various meetings, events, and conferences aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in governance, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure development.