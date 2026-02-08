Maryam Nawaz vows to expand Basant festival to other cities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced plans to expand the celebration of the Basant festival to other cities of the province, following what she described as a successful and safe observance in Lahore.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed her satisfaction over the Basant Gala, saying it was heartening to see families and children celebrating the festival in a responsible manner.

“Our safari and wildlife parks are alive with colour, culture, and responsible festivities,” she said, adding that the Punjab government remains committed to providing safe and inclusive public spaces where citizens can enjoy cultural traditions while ensuring the protection of nature and wildlife.

Maryam Nawaz praised the residents of Lahore for strictly adhering to safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Basant celebrations. “I am happy that the people of Lahore lived up to our trust. Lahore is happy today, and so am I,” she remarked.

She noted that citizens fully embraced the concept of a “safe yet joyful Basant,” observing regulations related to kite size, paper quality, and the complete ban on hazardous string.

According to the chief minister, there were no reports of the use of prohibited metallic or chemical-coated kite strings, which also helped protect power transformers across the city.

The chief minister said that Basant was celebrated safely on rooftops in line with approved SOPs, and that pre-emptive safety measures proved effective by the grace of God.

She further revealed that the concept of a “Safe Basant” would be extended to other cities after Lahore. To ensure public safety, the provincial government had deployed 200 Clinics on Wheels and 21 field hospitals across various areas, including Liberty and the Walled City.

Maryam Nawaz urged the public to continue celebrating responsibly, noting that today is the last day of the Basant festival. “The public should not abandon caution,” she said.