Maryam Nawaz vows to expand Punjab Sahulat Bazaar network

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed happiness and congratulated the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority on achieving international certification.

In her statement, welcoming the development, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the launch of sahulat bazaars in three more districts has been targeted by January 2026.

Maryam Nawaz said the role of the Sahulat Bazaar Authority in ensuring the availability of affordable and quality essential items for the public is invaluable. She noted that by providing commodities at lower prices, the authority has delivered a commendable public service.

The chief minister stressed that access to affordable and quality goods is a fundamental right of the people of Punjab. She said the provincial government is transforming public institutions into genuine service-oriented centres.

Maryam Nawaz added that the provision of low-cost roti and flour in Punjab is undeniable proof of the government’s commitment to public welfare. She reaffirmed her resolve to expand the network of Sahulat Bazaars to smaller cities across the province.

The Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) is a government-led initiative dedicated to safeguarding consumer welfare by ensuring the uninterrupted availability of quality essential commodities at officially notified rates across Punjab.

Through an expanding network of Sahulat Bazaars, residents are being delivered direct economic relief to counter inflationary pressures and promote equitable access in a transparent, regulated environment.