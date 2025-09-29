Maryam Nawaz warns against criticism of Punjab, vows strong response

FAISALABAD: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz said she would not tolerate criticism of Punjab or its people under any circumstances, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking at a gathering in Faisalabad, Maryam Nawaz stated that while personal criticism of her does not bother her, attacks on Punjab, its people, or the province’s development would draw a strong response.

“If my opponents talk about me, I don’t mind, but if they target Punjab and its progress, I will confront them even at their doorstep,” she asserted.

Maryam added that Punjab had provided relief worth Rs50 billion to its people, yet critics were reporting her to the IMF.

She questioned why objections were raised if Punjab undertook development projects, such as building canals, while emphasizing that the province spends its fair share from the NFC Award on public welfare.

Read more: CM Maryam lauds CCD for transforming Punjab into zero-crime province

She further remarked that other provinces are free to do the same and that she would welcome development initiatives in Sindh or elsewhere.

Referring to political rivals, the Chief Minister criticized disorder within opposition parties, noting that their rallies had descended into chaos, with party members hurling ink and shoes at each other.

“We also faced difficult times, but PML-N stood united like a wall. These people, however, scatter like birds when tested,” she said.