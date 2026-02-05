Maryam Nawaz warns against turning Joyful Basant festivities into tragedy

Lahore, Feb 5: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident in Rawalpindi in which a young girl was injured due to kite string. The chief minister has sought a detailed report from the Commissioner Rawalpindi.

The chief minister Maryam Nawaz reiterated that Basant will be celebrated only in Lahore, while kite flying remains strictly banned across the rest of Punjab. She stressed that the use of prohibited and dangerous kite string must not be allowed to turn a festival of happiness into a tragedy.

She directed the authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the law and to take action against those involved in the use and sale of banned kite string to safeguard public lives.

Earlier this year, Maryam Nawaz ordered continued combing operations in sensitive areas of the province to maintain law and order situation.

These orders were passed by Maryam Nawaz during a high-level meeting, where detailed briefings were presented on law and order, digital monitoring, and community reforms given.

The meeting also approved the introduction of new legislation to ensure strict action against anyone damaging Safe City cameras or other government property.

Maryam Nawaz instructed the concerned departments to implement digital monitoring of individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule and ordered uninterrupted operations against illegally residing Afghan nationals.

In a major welfare initiative, Maryam Nawaz approved the “Punjab Chief Minister’s Honorarium Card for Imams,” setting February as the issuance deadline.