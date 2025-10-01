Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari made it clear that CM Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone for her statement, ARY News on Wednesday.

Reacting to the demand of PPP for apology, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz will not apologize for her remarks during a recent public gathering.

She also referred to the Cholistan water canal issue, saying Punjab stepped back despite protests from Sindh. “PPP should focus on its own work and let PML-N do its job,” she asserted.

Bukhari strongly rejected calls for an apology from the Punjab CM. “Why should Maryam Nawaz apologize for working for the rights of Punjabis? People praise Lahore’s development, they should turn Karachi into Europe too.

In Sindh, people wish they had a CM like Maryam Nawaz,” she said.

Read more: PPP raises ‘concerns’ over Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz with PML-N

Bukhari said that this is not the time for politics, noting that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is helping the people who suffered losses.

The Punjab minister said the government is fully empowered to decide how to assist flood-affected people, adding that any suggestions given by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are not binding.

“PPP has given its advice, but whether we accept it or not is our choice. We are already doing better than what was suggested under BISP,” she said. “It is the CM’s prerogative to decide how Punjab’s people are supported,” she added.