Maryam ‘won’t ask govt for permission to travel abroad’ to attend son’s wedding

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar will tie the knot in London on August 22.

In a series of tweets, Maryam confirmed her son’s Nikkah with Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman Khan will take place in the UK capital.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL [Exit Control List],” she lamented.

“I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah.”

I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah. https://t.co/hNXBSpa7yB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2021

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson will be getting married to Ayesha Saif Khan, the daughter of Saifur Rehman Khan, who served as chairman of the Ehtisab Bureau during the second term of the PML-N in power.

The Nikkah ceremony will take place at the Lanesborough, Hyde Park Corner in the UK capital.