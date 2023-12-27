Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers challenged

SARGODHA: A citizen has objected to the nomination papers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha’s PP-80, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A citizen moved the returning officer (RO) office to challenge the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.

Challenger stated in his plea that signs of Maryam Nawaz on the nomination papers are ‘fake’ and she has been convicted in several cases.

He urged the RO to reject her nomination papers from PP-80 Sargodha.

The PML-N leader has filed nomination papers for six seats in the upcoming general elections.

Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers had been submitted from NA-119 and NA-120 in Lahore. Her nomination papers were also submitted from PP-80, PP-159, PP-160, and PP-165.

It is to be mentioned here that the candidates have filed nomination papers in the first phase of the election schedule till December 24.

The candidates’ nomination papers being scrutinized at the ongoing stage.