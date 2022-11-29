Maryam Noor ties the knot in lavish ceremony; video goes viral

The video of actor Maryam Noor getting married to Ismail Butt is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video on Instagram showed them getting married in front of family and friends. They took solo and family pictures.

Ismail Butt kissed Maryam Noor on the cheek.

The heartwarming clip got thousands of likes from Instagram users who congratulated them on the happy occasion.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her pre-wedding celebrations on the interactive platforms. The clicks showed the couple sharing loving moments.

The couple got engaged this March.

On the work front, Maryam Noor is seen in ARY Digital’s “Taqdeer” alongside Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essays Zoni [sister of the protagonist, Asad] in the play.

The ensemble supporting cast of the drama features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

Directed by Mohsin Talat, the serial airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

