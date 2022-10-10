Mashal Khan creates buzz on social media with latest picture

Actor Mashal Khan turned heads on the social media application Instagram with her latest picture that is going viral.

The ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi‘ actor said the social media post was the revival of her high school art-girl aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

Thousands of Instagram liked the pictures and took to the comments section to post heartwarming comments. Here’s what they had to say.

“Pretty 😍”

“Most beautiful girl I have seen so far ❤️”

“Looking so beautiful gorgeous 🥰”

“Extremely gorgeous 😳😩”

“Woooooow so beautiful Eyes😍😍😍”

“Looking beautiful”

Her 1 million followers on Instagram make her one of the most popular celebrities on the social media application. She shared her personal and professional pictures and videos for her fans.

Earlier, she left netizens in awe with pictures of her in a pink outfit. The click got thousands of views from the application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

Apart from modelling, Mashal Khan is a talented actor too. The celebrity is known for playing diverse roles with ease. She earned praise for her work in serials ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi‘ and ‘Thora Sa Haq‘.

