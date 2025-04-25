Mashal Khan gets honest about withdrawals of a heartbreak

Showbiz starlet Mashal Khan got candid discussing the relationships, heartbreak and the withdrawals that follow.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here In her latest podcast interview with a digital magazine, actor-model Mashal Khan spoke about the non-sustainable relationships where one of the two people involved is investing more in the bond than the other. “There are always signs that the other person doesn’t care about you. You will feel neglected and left out in the cold,” she said. “And no one deserves to feel like they’re alone in a relationship.” If anyone is feeling that way in a relationship, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ star urges them to ‘leave’, as she believes it is easier to leave than to be stuck in such a relationship.

Further speaking about the heartbreak that follows and its withdrawals, Khan explained, “First day, you’ll feel free, second day you’ll be a little sad. But third day, you’ll have really severe withdrawals – like a very poisonous kind – where you’ll vomit, have an upset stomach or might even be hospitalised.”

“Because these are the withdrawals you’ll have with any kind of addiction,” she added and suggests all who’ve been in this situation to give themself two weeks. “It is not like you’ll stop caring about people after that time, because when you have loved someone, they’ll always be with you in some way, even if you don’t want to have a relationship with them or continue with them – be it friendships, relationships, and even family members that are toxic to you.”

“The pain of leaving is always the same. The pain will be there, but not at the level that makes you feel like you’re dying,” she noted.

It is worth noting here that Mashal Khan was previously in a relationship with fellow actor Ali Ansari from 2017 before the two abruptly parted ways sometime in 2020. Ansari married Saboor Aly in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan has given notable performances in titles like ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi’, ‘Thora Sa Haq’, ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ and ‘Jaisay Apki Marzi’ among others.