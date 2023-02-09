Mashal Khan recalls her sporting achievements

Mashal Khan is one of the most diverse celebrities in the showbiz industry and has wowed audiences with her performance in dramas and films.

Mashal Khan has walked the ramp in prolific fashion shows. The actor has endorsed luxurious beauty products and modelled in eye-catching designer outfits.

Now, it turns out that she is an excellent sports player.

Mashal Khan, in a tell-all interview on “The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo” on ARY Zindagi, said she represented Pakistan in rowing competitions. The celebrity said she used to play in the doubles category and win tournaments.

Moreover, she said she was the captain of her school’s rowing team.

When Ayaz Samoo jokingly told her she could save Titanic, the actor light-heartedly responded by saying the ship was huge but could have rowed lifeboats.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity has millions of fans on Instagram. Her visuals are eye-catching and go hit every time.

Apart from modelling, Mashal Khan is a talented actor too. The celebrity is known for playing diverse roles with ease. She earned praise for her work in serials ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi‘ and ‘Thora Sa Haq‘.

