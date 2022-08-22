Mashal Khan’s pictures from Kashmir trip go viral

Actor and model Mashal Khan shared pictures from her Kashmir trip and they are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures, on social media application Instagram, saw her enjoying the beautiful scenery. The clicks got thousands of likes from the users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)



Mashal Khan is followed by millions of Instagram users. She takes to the platform to share pictures and clips of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, the celebrity shared a video of her dancing with fellow celebrity Hammad Shoaib. The clip got millions likes from netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)



Acid attack threat

Earlier, Mashal Khan received an acid attack threat in her Instagram comments section.

The celebrity actress shared a screenshot of the thinly-veiled threat that came from the Instagram handle “heerhalima” and read: “Guys, please help me to do an acid attack on (Mashal Khan)… she should be removed from our society.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Taking to her Instagram stories, shared the chilling threat and termed it “beyond disgusting”.

Related – Mashal Khan’s latest pictures go viral on social media

“This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hollow threats under my pictures,” said Mashal Khan, adding that she has alerted the Cyber Crime Cell.

Comments