Mashal Yousafzai will be held responsible after February 8, says Salman Akram

RAWPALINDI: Salman Akram Raja has dismissed statements made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Mashal Yousafzai as false and baseless while defending incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Raja called Mashal Yousafzai’s claims lies and said she would be held accountable after February 8. He also refuted reports that Aleema Bibi had called off her sit-in outside the jail, calling the claim untrue. Raja emphasized that those spreading falsehoods cannot be considered loyal to Imran Khan.

He further praised the dedication of PTI founder’s sisters, describing them as a bastion of sincerity for their brother, and stressed that all of Khan’s cases are being actively pursued, even in areas where justice seems uncertain.

Commenting on recent political discussions, Raja said it is not yet clear what was discussed between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, but confirmed he would meet Afridi later in the evening. On the recent PK-4 billion issue, Raja noted Afridi maintains the amount received was not for operations.

Background: Mashal Yousafzai Statement

The controversy arose after PTI senator Mashal Yousafzai, in an interview with a private news channel, shared details about the abrupt end of the 28th January Adiala Road protest. She said the decision to end the sit-in was taken solely by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja under party discipline, not by the KP chief minister or other parliamentarians.

Yousafzai said the sit-in was initially planned to continue until morning, and that parliamentarians, including those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strongly opposed ending it. She said she herself reached Peshawar around 11 p.m. to participate.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., Raja conveyed a message citing instructions from Imran Khan’s family to end the protest. Parliamentarians wanted to continue until doctors were allowed access, but were told Raja had full authority from Imran Khan to make the decision, said Mashal Yousafzai.

She emphasized that party discipline required following the decision, adding that Raja later appeared on camera to announce the sit-in’s end, prompting participants to disperse. Yousafzai rejected claims that the protest ended due to pressure from the KP chief minister, noting that all leaders, including the CM and Junaid Akbar, followed Raja’s directive.