Mashal Yousafzai Voices Serious Concern Over Aleema Khan’s Jail Visit Decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee has expressed serious concern and bewilderment over Aleema Khan’s decision to personally oversee the medical examination of her brother, incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This came after she reportedly rejected a government-proposed representative, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources stated that the government contacted PTI leadership prior to sending a medical board to Adiala Jail, suggesting that the former premier’s cousin, Qasim Zaman, be present during the check-up.

However, Aleema Khan rejected the proposal, insisting that only she would visit the jail to observe the government-formed medical board; otherwise, no PTI representative would attend.

During a Core Committee meeting, members expressed astonishment at the move. Mashal Khan reportedly protested strongly, arguing that Aleema Khan’s stance prevented any party representative from visiting the jail.

Other senior leaders, including Ali Muhammad Khan and Zulfi Bukhari, also voiced their concerns regarding her decision.

According to sources, because of Aleema Khan’s ultimatum, no one from the party accompanied the medical team to observe the examination.

A government-appointed medical board completed a medical check-up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The medical team, which included Dr. Afaq, Dr. Sikandar, and Dr. Arif, has since left the prison.

Jail sources stated that the medical examination of the incarcerated former prime minister lasted for over an hour.

During the visit, the board examined Khan’s eyes, took blood samples, monitored his blood pressure, and conducted various other tests.