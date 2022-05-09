Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Court grants bail to MNA Rashid Shafique

RAWALPINDI: A judicial magistrate in Attock on Monday granted bail to Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed, in the case registered over Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) incident, ARY News reported,

Mr Shafique was arrested at the Islamabad International Airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia on May 1.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Arif announced the reserved verdict and granted bail to Sheikh Rashid Shafique after hearing arguments.

During the last hearing, he was remanded in police custody for another two days after being arrested for his alleged involvement in Madinah incident.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was presented before the duty judge where police sought his physical remand for seven days to probe his alleged involvement in the unfortunate incident.

RASHID SHAFIQUE SENT ON JUDICIAL REMAND FOR 14 DAYS

Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

On the night following the Masjid-i-Nabvi incident, MNA Shafique had posted a video from his cell phone, supporting the incident.

