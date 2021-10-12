Masjid imam gunned down in New Karachi

KARACHI: An imam (prayer leader) was killed after an unidentified armed man open fire at him at his mosque in New Karachi on Tuesday.

He was identified as 60-year-old Mir Bux, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.

Citing initial investigation, police said the murder appears to be a result of personal enmity.

His body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities.

The police said they are investigating the murder from different angles with a hunt launched to arrest the culprit at the earliest.

In Feb this year, a prayer leader and two children were shot dead in Islamabad’s Barakahu area after unidentified men opened fire on them. The prayer leader was identified as Mufti Ikram while one of the children killed in the attack was his 13-year-old son and the other one was his student.

