Masood Khan meets US Asst Secy of State Michele Sison

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan met Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Ambassador Michele J Sison to discuss a host of issues ranging from Pak-US multilateral cooperation on Sustainable Development Goals, connectivity and digital inclusion, ARY News reported.

The ambassador in his tweet said, “It was a great pleasure to meet outstanding US Ambassador Michele Sison, Assistant Secretary International Organization Affairs. Discussed Pak-US cooperation on multilateral issues, connectivity and digital inclusion.”

The Ambassador termed the meeting a “productive conversation”.

For her part, Michele Sison wrote “Great meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan to further strengthen our multilateral cooperation including on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Bilaterally, Pakistan and United States are engaging each other vigorously to promote their ties in trade, investment, health, energy, agriculture and the tech sector.

There are indications that two countries would be collaborating and cooperating more closely at multilateral fora – United Nations New York, UN organizations in Geneva and UN-affiliated specialized organizations in Vienna, Nairobi, Italy and Paris.

Pakistan and the United States would be working collaboratively to address the issues related to food security, climate challenge and global financial architecture. Moreover, the US and Group of 77 (G-77) will have a dialogue to address matters of mutual interest. Currently, Pakistan is the chairman of the Group of 77 in New York.

Recently, a high-level United States-Pakistan Health Dialogue was held which has pushed forward the two countries’ cooperation in fighting pandemics, mother and child health, vaccine manufacturing and non-communicable diseases (NCD).

