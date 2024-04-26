Masood Khan Warns of Ongoing Terrorism Threat, Advocates for Stronger Pakistan-US Relations

In a compelling address on Friday, Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, issued a stark warning to the international community about the persistent threat of terrorism.

Speaking at the Circle Series organized by the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ambassador Khan emphasized the critical importance of Pakistan-US security cooperation in combating this threat.

Highlighting the need for bolstering Pakistan’s defense capabilities, Ambassador Khan stated, “Pakistan’s defense capabilities have to be built because the country has a rough neighborhood, and we hope that defense ties between Pakistan and the United States continue.”

Underscoring the ongoing potency of the terrorism threat, Ambassador Khan noted, “It has not disappeared because the United States has come back (from Afghanistan). It is a lethal threat not only to Pakistan and Afghanistan but to the United States and its allies in the region.”

Advocating for regional peace and stability, Ambassador Khan urged both Pakistan and the United States to utilize all diplomatic channels and tools. Additionally, he stressed the importance of investing in trade, investment, and increasing US Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Pakistan in non-security domains.

During his two-day visit to North Carolina, Ambassador Khan briefed attendees on the depth of Pak-US relations, emphasizing that the connection between the two nations is anchored in shared values and strategic partnerships. Regarding the post-withdrawal period from Afghanistan, he highlighted Pakistan’s assistance in the safe evacuation of troops and the relocation of Afghan refugees.

Ambassador Khan also discussed the promising growth of Pakistan’s tech industry and its potential to strengthen Pak-US relations. He pointed out that US venture capitalists are funding tech startups in Pakistan, with around 80 US companies, mostly Fortune 500, undertaking profitable ventures in the country. “We are bound to be the next tech hub for the region,” stressed Ambassador Khan.

Highlighting Pakistan’s significant exports to the US, Ambassador Khan emphasized healthcare, climate change, technology, and agriculture as potential areas for bilateral cooperation.

In response to questions about Pakistan’s tourism potential and the need for cooperation in IT and new technologies, Ambassador Khan highlighted various forms of tourism in Pakistan and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in emerging technologies.

In concluding remarks, Ambassador Khan expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, particularly its youth. “Beneath this veneer of dystopia projected by Pakistan’s detractors, what you have is a very bullish Pakistan, particularly its youth. You will see that transformation soon,” he concluded.