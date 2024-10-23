web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Masses of Balochistan Reject Baloch Yakjehti Committee

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee faced a major setback today as their protest in Turbat saw an alarmingly low turnout, exposing the collapse of their exaggerated claims of influence.

Despite their propaganda, the people of Balochistan have rejected these divisive forces. It has now become clear to the Baloch public that the Yakjehti Committee, rather than advocating for missing persons, is supporting violent elements and misleading the community.

Their ongoing protests have disrupted lives of ordinary Baloch citizens while burdening them with chaos and unrest.

The poor participation in today’s protest signals a turning point – these disruptive elements have lost the trust and support of the public.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s propaganda is unraveling but the Baloch people are now fully aware of their true agenda.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.