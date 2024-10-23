Masses of Balochistan Reject Baloch Yakjehti Committee

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee faced a major setback today as their protest in Turbat saw an alarmingly low turnout, exposing the collapse of their exaggerated claims of influence.

Despite their propaganda, the people of Balochistan have rejected these divisive forces. It has now become clear to the Baloch public that the Yakjehti Committee, rather than advocating for missing persons, is supporting violent elements and misleading the community.

Their ongoing protests have disrupted lives of ordinary Baloch citizens while burdening them with chaos and unrest.

The poor participation in today’s protest signals a turning point – these disruptive elements have lost the trust and support of the public.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s propaganda is unraveling but the Baloch people are now fully aware of their true agenda.