Massive corruption unveiled in CDA, other govt depts

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Circle has completed its investigation into 14 government employees, uncovering assets far exceeding their declared income, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The investigation has led to the seizure of assets held in the names of these government officers and their families.

The cases have now been forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Cell, where charges under the Anti-Money Laundering Act will be registered against the implicated officers.

Among the accused are ETO Hilal Ahmed and former Member State CDA Afnan Alam, along with Ahmar Ali Qureshi, Parvez Akhtar, Firast Ali, and Safdar Mahmood. Additionally, Kaleem Akhtar and Mohammad Iftikhar are facing anti-corruption charges.

The accused are alleged to have been involved in selling government land, allocating numbers to non-custom vehicles, and violating development plans.

These activities are said to have caused losses amounting to million of rupees to the national exchequer.