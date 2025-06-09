Massive fire at Landhi Export Processing Zone extinguished

KARACHI: A massive fire at the Landhi Export Processing Zone in Karachi has been extinguished, an official of the export processing zone said on Monday.

Secretary export processing zone has stated that the blaze has been extinguished, and the cooling process has been initiated at the place. “The cooling process could take two to three days,” EPZ official said.

“Massive fire has thoroughly damaged four factories in the export processing zone,” he added.

Earlier this morning, the chief fire officer said that the fire could not be doused, and 10 fire tenders were engaged in firefighting operation.

“The blaze erupted at the oil and cosmetics factories 36 hours ago. It has thoroughly damaged three factories,” fire brigade official said.

According to early reports, the blaze left at least five people injured, including rescue workers and firefighters.

Officials stated that the fire initially broke out in a cosmetics factory and rapidly spread to adjacent factories due to the presence of flammable materials, causing significant property damage.

As soon as the fire was reported, Rescue 1122 and emergency teams rushed to the scene.

According to the rescue officials, the fire started early morning Sunday and quickly engulfed nearby factories.

Three of the damaged factories have been declared unsafe and a fourth factory was also affected due to the fire, while efforts are still underway to control the blaze.