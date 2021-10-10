Video: Massive squid-like creature ‘larger than human’ spotted in Red Sea

A team of marine biologists and filmmakers who embarked on a quest to explore the depths of the Red Sea in 2020, OceanX, spotted a giant squid-like creature that appeared to be larger than a human.

The team was investigating the ‘Pella’, the ship which sank in November 2011 and was resting at a depth of 2,800 feet. That’s where they found the giant squid.

“I will never forget what happened next for as long as I live,” said OceanX science program lead Mattie Rodrigue.

“All of a sudden, as we’re looking at the bow of the shipwreck, this massive creature comes into view, takes a look at the ROV [remotely operated vehicle], and curls its entire body around the bow of the wreck,” he added.

The team shot a short video of the creature. It has now been widely circulated on social media.

It took almost a year for the team to learn about the mysterious creature after looking at the video several times. It was a giant purple back flying squid, that can grow up to two feet long.

Rodrigue, who had the opportunity of seeing the giant squid properly, said he sought the help of zoologist, Dr. Michael Vecchione, who concluded the creature was a purple back flying squid.

