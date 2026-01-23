iPhone Tax Information for Pakistan- Jan. 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The government has fixed new customs values for the import of used and refurbished iPhones, ARY News reported.

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation has established these new values to align import duties with current international market trends.

This move also aims to bring approximately 100 million non-PTA compliant phones into the tax net.

In a welcome development for consumers, tax duties on 62% of used mobile phone models have been reduced.

Specifically, the tax on a used iPhone 15 has been slashed by Rs. 18,000, dropping from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 42,000. Similarly, the tax on the iPhone 14 has decreased by Rs. 10,000, falling from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 40,000.

Other notable reductions include:

iPhone 13: Reduced by Rs. 15,000 (from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 35,000 )

Reduced by Rs. 15,000 (from Rs. 50,000 to ) iPhone 12: Reduced from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 22,500

Reduced from Rs. 40,000 to iPhone 11: Reduced from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 15,000

Reduced from Rs. 21,000 to iPhone 10 (X): Reduced from Rs. 9,500 to Rs. 9,000

These imported used phones must be registered with the PTA within 90 days of purchase. These revised tax rates took effect on January 16.

Tax Reduction Summary Table

Model Previous Tax (PKR) New Tax (PKR) Total Savings (PKR) iPhone 15 60,000 42,000 18,000 iPhone 14 50,000 40,000 10,000 iPhone 13 50,000 35,000 15,000 iPhone 12 40,000 22,500 17,500 iPhone 11 21,000 15,000 6,000

PTA rolls out program to Stop Mobile SIMs from Blocking Overseas

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) launched a vital initiative to help overseas Pakistanis keep their mobile SIM cards secure and prevent them from being blocked.

In a social media post, the PTA stated that as part of its commitment to providing uninterrupted telecom services, it has introduced measures allowing the Pakistani diaspora to protect their SIM cards during their stay abroad.

Subscribers can avail of this facility for a specific period by informing their respective cellular companies and paying the applicable charges.

This initiative helps overseas Pakistani citizens retain ownership of their mobile SIMs, ensuring uninterrupted access to telecom services and allowing them to stay in touch with their loved ones in Pakistan.

Guidelines for Subscribers

Prepaid Customers

The PTA advises prepaid subscribers to use their mobile company’s services at least once every 180 days.

To keep the SIM active, users must either make a call, send an SMS, or use mobile data within this timeframe.

Postpaid Customers

Postpaid customers are instructed to pay their monthly line rent and any outstanding dues on time to retain their connection.

Earlier, PTA has warned consumers about fake calls and UAN numbers.

The PTA has issued a awareness video for the customers in which the authority stated that scammers are copying the PTA, FIA and Banks.

The country’s telecom authority in its awareness message to the citizens said that no any government organization, never ever ask for your OTP, PIN, Identity Card number or biometrics.

The PTA urged the consumers to be highly alert and cautious and get verification only through the government channels.