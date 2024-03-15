Massive tree falls through Tujunga home; residents displaced

A massive tree pierced through the roof of a house located in Los Angeles, California during fierce Santa Ana wind event.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., as fierce winds swept through Southern California, a massive tree pierced through the roof of the home.

The homeowners, Bobby Mehdikhanian and Talitha Mehdikhanian, learned of the damage from their family’s gardener.

“He called me, I was going to the job, he says, ‘Bobby, something happened. A tree fell on the roof of your house,'” said Bobby Mehdikhanian. “First of all, I said I was glad no one was home. That’s the first thing I was thinking.”

Video footage shared by the Mehdikhanian family revealed the extent of the destruction: a fully uprooted tree resting atop the home, with a significant portion of the roof collapsed.

The tree had penetrated one side of the residence, causing damage to furniture and personal belongings.

“They said it sounded like it was just cutting through, basically, through the dry wall,” said homeowner Talitha Mehdikhanian. “They said it was really loud.”

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD highlighted the enormity of the fallen tree.

“When I got here, I was like, ‘Wow. That’s insane,” said Talitha. The family is now staying with relatives as they wait to fully assess the damage.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential impact of the strong gusts across the region.

A wind advisory is in place for the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, as well as parts of the San Gabriel Mountains, with gusts reaching up to 75 miles per hour.

Additionally, coastal areas face the risk of flooding and strong rip currents during the windy conditions, which are expected to persist through Friday following their peak strength on Thursday.