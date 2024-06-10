web analytics
Mastermind involved in planning major robberies arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with local police conducted an operation and arrested the accused involved in planning major robberies in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD spokesperson claimed that the accused – identified as Asad Sajjad – is the mastermind behind the robbery of mobile phones worth Rs 50 million three months ago, however, CTD officials along with local police arrested the accused after an encounter near Kala Pull area of Karachi.

The CTD officials disclosed that the accused was also involved in the robbery incident which took place last week in Defence phase 2 area, in which the police managed to gun down one robber while the second accomplice of Asad managed to flee from the scene.

The spokesperson further revealed that the second dacoit who escaped from the spot is a fake policeman, the CCTV footage of the escaped accused Raja Sadaqat has been obtained, meanwhile the law enforcement teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

