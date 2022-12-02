“Mastermind” of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder arrested from US

The alleged mastermind of the Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder gangster Goldy Brar got arrested in the United States.

Indian news agency NDTV, quoting sources, said the suspect had shifted from Canada to the United States because of being under pressure.

Goldy Brar, who hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

The suspected killer got taken into custody in California state. He resided in Fresno and had safe houses in cities such as Sacramento, Frizow, and Salt Lake.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed the news of Goldy Brar’s arrest in a press conference.

“There is a confirmed piece of news this morning,” he said as quoted in the report. “Being the head of the state I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America.”

His arrest news caught the attention of the Indian spy agency Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW), the intelligence wing of Delhi Police, and their counterparts in Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 — a day after his security got cut down state government.

Slain musician’s father Balkaur Singh had earlier called for the government to announce a INR2 crores reward for those who give information which may lead to his arrest.

Balkar Singh said he would pay the money from his pocket if the government does not.

