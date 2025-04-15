Three personnel martyred in Mastung truck blast

MASTUNG: At least three personnel were martyred and 16 others injured in a blast near a police truck in Mastung, Balochistan, ARY News reported government spox.

According to government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the explosion occurred on Dasht Road when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle detonated near a truck, carrying personnel from the Balochistan Constabulary, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The personnel were en route from RTC Qalat and assigned to provide security for a Balochistan National Party (BNP) protest.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind reported that three constabulary personnel were martyred in the blast. Of the 16 injured, two are in critical condition whereas all victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, with the severely wounded being transferred to Quetta for advanced treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and a detailed report has been requisitioned, Rind added. Security forces have cordoned off the area as efforts continue to identify the perpetrators of the attack.

Earlier, a suicide blast was reported near the BNP-M rally at Luk Pass, Balochistan.

The attacker attempted to enter the sit-in but was stopped by security personnel and party workers, leading to the explosion.

The attacker arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice, who fled the scene after the blast.

No casualties were reported in the Mastung suicide blast in the BNP-M rally, and party leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal, along with other participants, remained unharmed.

The rally was part of a long march from Wadh to Quetta, protesting the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and police crackdowns on sit-ins.