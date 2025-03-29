Suicide blast reported near BNP-M rally in Mastung

MASTUNG: A suicide blast has been reported near the BNP-M rally at Luk Pass, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.



The attacker attempted to enter the sit-in but was stopped by security personnel and party workers, leading to the explosion.

The attacker arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice, who fled the scene after the blast.

No casualties were reported in the Mastung suicide blast in the BNP-M rally, and party leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal, along with other participants, remained unharmed.

The rally was part of a long march from Wadh to Quetta, protesting the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and police crackdowns on sit-ins.

The provincial government has been in contact with BNP-M leadership since Friday night, ensuring the safety of the rally’s participants.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the provincial administration is investigating the Mastung suicide blast incident and reiterated its commitment to protecting the public and political leaders.

A meeting between government officials and Sardar Akhtar Mengal is scheduled to address the situation further.

The Mastung suicide blast near BNP-M rally highlights ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where political protests and security challenges continue to shape the region’s dynamics.

The provincial government has urged cooperation from all parties to maintain peace and resolve issues through dialogue.

Read more: Dacoit Shahid Lund’s murderer Umar lund shot dead in Sadiqabad

Earlier, Umar Lund, who was known for killing the notorious dacoit Shahid Lund, was among three individuals fatally shot in Sadiqabad.

The incident occurred near Jamal Din Wali, where armed dacoits opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Umar Lund, Huzaifa Lund, and a passerby identified as Khalid Dhanwani.

According to police, the attack seems to be an act of revenge by dacoits from the Katcha area, loyal to Shahid Lund. Shahid Lund, who was killed by Umar Lund a few months ago, was a prominent social media personality and a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 10 million on his head.