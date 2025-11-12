Match officials announced for T20I tri-series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the match officials for the upcoming T20I tri-series featuring the hosts, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The tri-series is slated to commence on November 17, with the final to be played on November 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Reon King, former West Indies fast bowler and a member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, will serve as the match referee for the entire seven-match series.

The opening T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be officiated by Asif Yaqoob from the ICC Emerging Panel and Rashid Riaz from the ICC International Panel of Umpires, with Faisal Afridi taking charge as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed serving as fourth.

In the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will stand on-field while Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed perform third and fourth umpire duties, respectively.

As the series moves to Lahore, Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will officiate on-field during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash at the Gaddafi Stadium, with Rashid Riaz acting as third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as fourth.

The following day’s fixture between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will see Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi on-field, while Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed take charge of third and fourth umpiring responsibilities.

For the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will be on-field umpires, with Ahsan Raza officiating as third umpire and Faisal Afridi as fourth.

In the penultimate game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi will take on on-field duties, while Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob manage third and fourth umpire roles.

The final on November 29 will see Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob as on-field umpires, with Rashid Riaz serving as third umpire and Faisal Afridi as fourth.

T20I Tri-Series (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore